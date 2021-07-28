obi-cubana:-the-lavish-display-of-wealth-was-obscene-and-insensitive,-onyeka-onwenu-‘knocks’-businessman

Onyeka Onwenu is among a few Nigerians who have expressed strong reservations for Obi Cubana’s carnival-like funeral ceremony for his mother

The musician in an opinion-piece ‘knocked’ the businessman while describing the ceremony as ‘obscene and insensitive’

However, Onyeka’s take on the matter has stirred different reactions from members of the online community

Veteran Nigerian musician Onyeka Onwenu is the latest public figure to give her honest opinion on the much talked about funeral ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra state.

The respected musician bared her mind in an opinion piece written for Premium Times. Her article kicked off with an instruction that she said had passed down to her family for when she leaves the world.

Onyeka Onwenu ‘knocks’ Obi Cubana over lavish funeral.

Photo: @obi_cubana/@onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

Onyeka said it must be done “quickly, quietly and privately”, adding that she should be celebrated with prayers and maybe lunch or dinner afterwards.

She also stated that there should be mourning but it shouldn’t be excessive. Onyeka added that if there is a need for her to be celebrated, people should do it now that she’s still alive.

In her words:

“If my friends want to celebrate me, they should do so while I am alive, so that I can enjoy it with them, not when I am gone and have no idea about this. That is me Onyeka Onwenu.”

In a different portion of her article, the musician made a reference to her mother’s funeral which was “elaborate and pretty expensive” but nothing compared to what Cubana pulled in Oba.

The ceremony sent all the wrong signals

On the funeral ceremony which set social media abuzz, Onyeka made it clear that she understands that there are different strokes for different folks, and she doesn’t berate people for how they choose to bury their loved ones with their money.

She, however, stressed how uncomfortable the lavish display of wealth made her feel especially at a time of lack and hardship for many people in the country.

Onyeka wrote:

“The burial of Obi Cubana’s mother was not only lavish, it was obscene and insensitive. It sent all the wrong signals at a time when Nigeria is wracked with widespread poverty and lack.”

The veteran singer made sure to add that her outrage has been abated especially since Cubana and his friends didn’t steal from anybody to have the funeral.

According to Onyeka, the entire display is not a reflection of the Igbo culture and as such she condemns it in all entirety. Read the full article here.

Reactions greet Onyeka’s article on social media

Members of the online community who read the musician’s opinion on the matter had different things to say.

Read some comments sighted below:

aakins582 said:

“Is it because he’s from the East? I’ve never seen ppl so invested in someone else’s pocket. Dude worked for his money. He can do as he pleases.”

nonye_sylvia said:

“Nigerians are in poverty he should not bury his mum? Ndi uchu! We ignore the fact that it’s friends & family who honoured him with gifts!!! How was it his choice?”

king_mimi006 said:

“She made a point here people are starving, hungry n suffering touch lives pls don’t lavish wealth especially in dis hard time.”

_vyvyen.obi said:

“Please ma, with all due respect, last time I checked, it is his money and he has spent it on the “lavish” burial……haba! Event of two to three weeks ago fa. Na wa oh!”

How I made my first million – Obi Cubana opens up

Meanwhile, . reported that Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, opened up about how he rose to become a businessman.

The socialite encouraged Nigerians to put in hard work in whatever they do, noting that their efforts will eventually pay off.

This came after Cubana made news headlines over the extravagant burial of his mother in Oba, a town in the Idemili area of Anambra state.

Source: .