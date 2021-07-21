Home hearsay Obi Cubana: “Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country” – Governor Yahaya Bello’s media aide
Obi Cubana: “Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country” – Governor Yahaya Bello’s media aide

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello’s media aide, Atuluku Victor Levi has spoken about the display of wealth at billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial last weekend.

According to Victor who is the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, anyone who supports the display of wealth at Oba, Anambra state during Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial has no right to complain about Nigeria.

In a recent Facebook post, he wrote,

“Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country…no be for moon those guys make dem cash, na for dis same .!”

In other news, Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo is of the opinion that businessman, Obi Cubana’s late mom have won “Ghost of the year” award in Heaven.

The actor stated this while revealing what he learnt from her extravagant burial ceremony which held in Oba, Anambra state, on Friday, July 16.

According to him, he discovered that there are three types of money – Nigerian money, Igbo money and Anambra money. He asserted that the latter is unbeatable and not for the faint hearted.

