Reno Omokri, a former media assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has shared a secret revealed to him by a friend who was a member of a white garment church.

Omokri was speaking about the money rain at the burial of the mother of Obi Cubana in Oba, Anambra State, at the weekend, quoting his friend as saying that as people pick the money sprayed on them, the more the sprayer’s wealth will keep growing.

bioreports reported earlier that top Nigerian celebrities such as Davido, Phyno, Kcee, among others on Friday stormed Oba for the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother.

D’banj, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, E-Money and many other influential Nigerians were also among the guests at the much talked about burial.

Several celebrities, business people and politicians turned out in large numbers for the funeral and were seen throwing money in the air.

The burial became the talk of the town among Nigerians as viral videos showed celebrities such as Zubi Michael lavishly displaying their wealth in Oba.

Omokri advised people to always give their parents food to eat while they are alive, adding that it is one million times better than giving strangers food to eat after they die!

“True story: I know a guy who attended a white garment ‘church’ in the 80s (thankfully, he is now born again). One of the spiritual rites they used to have him do was spray money on beggars. They told him as long as those people pick it up, his wealth will pick up,” he tweeted.

“Isaac did not bless Jacob because he gave him a good burial. He blessed him because he gave him food to eat-Genesis 27:25-30. Giving your parents food to eat while they are alive is one million times better than giving strangers food to eat after they die!

“Hustle. Work hard. Work smart. Do everything legally possible to make a success of yourself. Not because you want to give your parents a talk of the town burial, but because you want to give them a talk of the town life. When they die, they can’t enjoy your success.”

He added, “The Spraying of Sunny Ade Versus The Spraying of Obi Cubana. Who Won?”

