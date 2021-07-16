one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Obi Cubana Wetin we call dis foto, Obi Cubana dey bury im mama for Anambra state dis weekend

Nigerian celebrities dey gather for Oba inside Anambra state south east of di Kontri.

Oba na di Igbo hometown of Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana.

And di celebrities show face for di burial ceremony of di mama of Obi Cubana.

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo na some of di celebs wey first land Oba.

Singer Orezi also dey dia too wit di businessman.

Socialite E-Money and im wife also honour Obi along wit Singer Kcee .

Wia dis foto come from, Alex/Kanayo/Williams Wetin we call dis foto, Nolly wood actors from Left to right Alexx Ekubo, Kanayo O Kanayo and Williams Uchemba dey Oba for di burial

Alexx bin share video for im Instagram page wey show as celebrities gather for table as they made jokes while having drinks.

Tori be say na for December 2020 Obi Cubana mama Uche Iyiegbu die at di age of 75 years.

And since she die di Chief Priest of Cubana Oga friends and associates don send am several gifts as support for di burial of late Ezinne

Obi Iyiegbu wey many pipo known as Obi Cubana, say im receive ova 246 cows from im friends for im mama burial dis weekend for Afor Uzo Oba for Anambra State.

Tori be say na for December 2020 Obi Cubana mama die and since she die im friends and associates don send am several gifts as support for di burial of late Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu wey die at di age of 75 years.

See some of di celebs wey dey attend di burial for Oba Anambra state

Wia dis foto come from, Willams Uchemba Wetin we call dis foto, Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba post picture of himself inside private jet and caption am Oba

Wia dis foto come from, Kanayo O. Kanayo Wetin we call dis foto, Na destination Oba in Anambra for Nigerian celebs as Cubana Chief Priest oga Obi Cubana bury im mama dis weekend.

Wia dis foto come from, Alexx Ekubo Wetin we call dis foto, Nollwood actor Alexx Ekubo and some celebs

Wia dis foto come from, Cubana chief priest Wetin we call dis foto, Cubana chief priest dash im oga Obi Cubana 46 cows for di burial.

Wia dis foto come from, Cubana chief priest

Wia dis foto come from, Obi Cubana Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di Obi Cubana mama casket

Refresh dis page or visit again to see latest fotos as e dey happun for Obi Cubana mama burial in Oba Anambra