Nigerian celebrities dey gather for Oba inside Anambra state south east of di Kontri.
Oba na di Igbo hometown of Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana.
And di celebrities show face for di burial ceremony of di mama of Obi Cubana.
Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo na some of di celebs wey first land Oba.
Singer Orezi also dey dia too wit di businessman.
Socialite E-Money and im wife also honour Obi along wit Singer Kcee .
Alexx bin share video for im Instagram page wey show as celebrities gather for table as they made jokes while having drinks.
Tori be say na for December 2020 Obi Cubana mama Uche Iyiegbu die at di age of 75 years.
And since she die di Chief Priest of Cubana Oga friends and associates don send am several gifts as support for di burial of late Ezinne
Obi Iyiegbu wey many pipo known as Obi Cubana, say im receive ova 246 cows from im friends for im mama burial dis weekend for Afor Uzo Oba for Anambra State.
Tori be say na for December 2020 Obi Cubana mama die and since she die im friends and associates don send am several gifts as support for di burial of late Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu wey die at di age of 75 years.
See some of di celebs wey dey attend di burial for Oba Anambra state
Refresh dis page or visit again to see latest fotos as e dey happun for Obi Cubana mama burial in Oba Anambra