Obi Cubana: My late mum requesting for re-burial – Victor Osuagwu – The Nation Newspaper

By Ekaete Bassey

Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu has revealed his late mum has been appearing in his dream and requesting a re-burial ever since billionaire nightlife boss, Obi Cubana buried his mum in the most lavish manner ever.

Obi Cubana’s highly extravagant burial for his late mum has been the centre of discussion across the country in recent days.

The actor, who doubles as a comic act, in a post via his Insta story on Tuesday revealed his late mother has been haunting him ever since the grandiose burial ceremony the most talked about socialite’s mum.

According to the movie star who has described the late mum’s request as impossible noted he is far from being half as wealthy as Obi Cubana.

He wondered where she expected him to get that kind of money from as he’s been surviving on the will she left behind.

Osuagwu said: “Since Obi Cubana buried his mother, I have been seeing my late mum in my dream and she is requesting that I do another burial for her.

“I don’t even know where she wants me to get another money for re-burial. I’m not Obi Cubana and I don’t even make half of his income.

“Well, I have told her that it’s the will she passed on to me that I have been using to survive. I’m not sure she kept another will for me somewhere so she should understand this her recent request is currently impossible.”