Obi Cubana: My Late Mum Has Been Appearing, Requesting For Re-burial” – Actor, Victor Osuagwu – Naija News

Popular Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu has disclosed that his late mum has been appearing in his dream and requesting a re-burial following the burial of Obi Cubana’s mum.

Obi Cubana’s burial for his late mum has been the talk of town in the past few days.

Some people had taken time to question his source of wealth, as he was seen with his friends spraying huge bundles of foreign currencies and the Naira.

However, the actor in a post on his Insta story on Tuesday noted that his own mother has been haunting him ever since the lavish burial ceremony took place.

He further stated that he has told his mum that he isn’t as buoyant as Obi Cubana adding that he has been surviving on the Will she left behind.

“Since Obi Cubana buried his mother, I have been seeing my late mum in my dream and she is requesting that I do another burial for her.

“I don’t even know where she wants me to get another money for re-burial. I’m not Obi Cubana and I don’t even make half of his income.

“Well, I have told her that it’s the will she passed on to me that I have been using to survive. I’m not sure she kept another Will for me somewhere so she should understand that this her recent request is currently impossible,” he said.











