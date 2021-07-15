obi-cubana-mum’s-burial:-chiefpriest-sends-trailer-of-46-cows,-jowi-zaza-sends-10,-set-to-shut-down-anambra

Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana recently lost his mum and he is set to give her a befitting burial in Oba, Anambra state

Celebrity bartender, Cubana Chief Priest has also supported his ex-boss with a trailer-load of 46 cows to celebrate the occasion

Young billionaire, Jowi Zaza as well as other people also gifted the businessman cows which he showed off on his Instagram story

All is set to leave no stone unturned as Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana prepares to give his late mum a befitting burial in Anambra state.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the entrepreneur shared videos of the moments cows gifted to him by friends got delivered to him.

Obi Cubana set to shut down Oba for his mum’s buriakl

His former employee, Chiefpriest, outdid himself as he sent a trailer load of almost 50 cows to the amazement of many.

Young billionaire and businessman, Jowi Zaza sent in ten, while other friends sent more in twos and threes.

The cows Obi Cubana received from friends

The businessman also shared videos of the space he kept the cows which looked like he was a herder.

The burial is supposed to stretch from Thursday July 15 and spill over to the weekend, but from the look of things on Obi Cubana’s Instagram story, the party has probably started already.

Check out other photos below:

Obi Cubana set to shut down Anambra

In a recent post on Thurday, July 15, Mavin crew member, DJ Big N, Obi Cubana’s cows have gone from 56 to 246 and still counting.

See a clip below:

Obi Cubana to paint Anambra wity cow meat during mum’s burial

Chefpriest links up with Obi Cubana

Popular Nigerian club owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, put his enemies to shame following a post on Instagram.

Chiefpriest who was at the burial of his friend’s mother was seen with his formerly estranged ex-boss, Obi Cubana, under whom he attained his fame and success.

In the video posted on his Instagram page, the two men are seen singing along to Patoranking’s Abule as the singer performs at the lavish ceremony. Several people have commended the two of them for choosing peace.

Source: .