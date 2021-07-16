obi-cubana-mum’s-burial:-against-all-odds,-singer-davido-makes-his-way-to-oba,-anambra

Singer Davido is also set to make an appearance at the ongoing burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother

The music star who is still in a state of mourning took to his Instagram page with a location update indicating that he is on his way to Oba, Anambra

Fans on social media had different things to say with some people noting that the celebration is set to take an entirely different turn

Singer Davido may be going through a rough patch at the moment but it appears it is not enough to stop him from showing support for Obi Cubana who is sending his late mother ‘home’ in a carnival-like funeral ceremony.

The music star recently took to his Instastory channel with a post showing a location update for those who have been wondering if he’s going to make an appearance.

Obi Cubana Mum’s Burial: Singer Davido to attend funeral ceremony.

Photo: @davido/@obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The singer’s post simply read :

“Oba, Anambra”

However, Davido didn’t accompany the post with any pictures indicating that he’s yet to arrive in the state.

Check out a screenshot below:

Fans react

Davido’s post got some of his fans and supporters talking online. Some noted that the singer’s presence at the event means things would take an entirely different turn.

Read some comments sighted below:

halebirdspoultry said:

“When Davido turns up for you, your event never remains the same. 30bg.”

vickyranky06 said:

“My man don land commot body abegggg.”

kwamezack_ said:

“It’s going to be a blast”

officialcorazon1 said:

“Today done burst o.”

ebony_debs said:

“My baby needs to flex abeg.”

Chiefpriest gifts Obi Cubana 46 cows for mum’s burial ceremony

Meanwhile, . previously reported that celebrity bartender, Cubana Chiefpriest supported his ex-boss, Obi Cubana, with a trailer-load of 46 cows to celebrate his mother’s funeral.

Chiefpriest took to his Instastory channel with photos and videos showing the moment the truck conveying the cows arrived at the venue of the occasion.

Young billionaire, Jowi Zaza as well as other people also gifted the businessman cows which he showed off on his Instagram story.

Source: .