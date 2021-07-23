Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, has left the country for Maldives.

This was revealed by Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni, on social media.

Mr Macaroni in a series of tweets gave details of his latest skit that featured Obi Cubana and music producer, Don Jazzy.

He wrote: “Obi Cubana left Oba on Tuesday, went to Abuja that same Tuesday and then to Lagos, straight to my place (My place is far from Airport ooo) with his family.

“We shot that video between 9pm-12am because he had to leave for the Maldives yesterday morning.”

Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju, claimed Obi Cubana may be placed on a watch list whenever he travels abroad.

Adeyanju said Obi Cubana would be watched as a “person of interest” whenever he travels abroad.

