Obi Cubana: I started dating my wife while sharing a room with friends – TheCable Lifestyle – TheCable

Obi Cubana, the Abuja-based business mogul, says he started dating Ebele Iyiegbu, his wife, when he was living in a one-room apartment with his friends.

The 46-year-old nightlife promoter, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, reflected on his early days and marital journey in a recent interview.

Obi Cubana said despite his condition then, he and his Ebele were deeply in love with each other.

The entrepreneur also said after they dated for three years, he tied the knot with her at a time he was living in a three-bedroom flat in the Garki axis of Abuja.

“I started dating my wife when I was living in a room apartment. It wasn’t even a room apartment in the real sense because we were four guys living there,” he said.

“There was no bed, the foam was on the floor. I’ll keep saying it, I met my wife when I was living in one room at a boys quarters in zone 4, Wuse, Abuja. So, it wasn’t about the money but we’re happy.

“I married her when I was living in a three-bedroom flat in Gariki. We had our two children there and lived happily. We dated for about three years before we married.

“That is what happens when you have a woman that is after keeping a home as peaceful as possible because peace brings about prosperity.”

Cubana also said that his experience is an indication that money does not sustain marriage as often insinuated in some quarters.

“Money does not keep marriage although it makes things easier in marriage. In fact, the richer you’re, the higher tendency for you to get a divorce. Women love attention, my wife, for instance, loves attention,” he added.

The entrepreneur has become a viral sensation since he buried his mother, who died in December last year.

He had recently revealed why he threw a lavish funeral ceremony in honour of his late mother.

