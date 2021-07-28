“Obi Cubana has spiritual protection, my products won’t work on him” – Jaruma tells ladies (video)



Posted by Opeyemi Soyoye on July 28, 2021



Nigerian sex therapist and aphrodisiac specialist, Jaruma has told ladies asking her for products to help make billionaire, Obi Cubana their Sugar daddy that her products cant work on him.

According to the Kanyamata seller, the billionaire businessman and several other men of his caliber have spiritual protection which makes it impossible for her products to work on them.

She revealed that asides their spiritual protection Obi Cubana also has the backing of his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu making it more difficult to trap him with any kanyamata product.

In a video she shared on social media, Jaruma advised the ladies who desperately want to make the chairman of Cubana group their sugar daddy to first figure out a way to break his spiritual protection.

“All the girls that want Obi Cubana, you want the billionaire Obi Cubana to be yours, you want him to be your Sugar daddy… Rich people like Obi Cubana, billionaires like him have spiritual protection. Obi Cubana have spiritual protection, they all do. If you want to penetrate them you have to break their spiritual protection”. She said.

