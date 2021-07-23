obi-cubana:-dss-warn-nigerians-against-public-show-of-wealth

The Department of State Services, DSS, has cautioned Nigerians against flaunting their wealth in public.

Paul Oduh, DSS Deputy Director Security Enforcement in Kwara Command, warned that flaunting wealth was a great risk.

Oduh spoke during a paper presentation entitled: “Security tips for health practitioners in Kwara”, at a symposium organised by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Friday.

He disclosed that public show of affluence attracts criminal elements.

Oduh said: “People must adopt moderate lifestyles so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements.”

The Deputy DSS director warned against negative habitual routines, such as keeping late nights and driving on a particular route every time.

“The country is ravaged by insecurity on a daily basis. However, people should not despair, security should be the concern of all people and they must be enlightened on it,” he said.

“Security can never be 100 per cent everywhere in the world. People should be knowledgeable enough on those things they can do to protect themselves.

“Security denotes free from danger and protection of lives and property where individuals can pursue their lawful activities.

“There is a need to accept that threats exist and people are targets of these threats. This is why people should put in place measures to safeguard themselves from such threats,” he said.

The admonition is coming at a time when a Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana, displayed wealth during the burial of his mother in Oba, Anambra State.

This led to insinuations that the hospitality and nightlife king and his allies may have made their money through other means.

Obi Cubana, however, dismissed the insinuations, saying he and his associates are hard-working businessmen.