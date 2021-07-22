“Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum’s burial remain untarred” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed billionaire, Obi Cubana over his flamboyant funeral ceremony for his late mother.

Recall that there was massive show of wealth at Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial last weekend at her hometownn in Oba, Anambra state.

The socialite caused social media buzzing all weekend as photos and videos from the lavish ceremony made its way to the internet. Well, actor, Uche Maduagwu in a recent social media dragged Obi as he claims the road to where the billionaire mother was buried is untarred.

In his words,