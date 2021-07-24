Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, has come under attack following his mother’s burial in Oba, Anambra State, a few days ago.

The talk of the town burial saw associates of the hospitality and nightlife king spraying money lavishly.

Their action led to suggestions that Obi Cubana and his friends made their money through rituals.

But, Obi Cubana dismissed such suggestions, stressing that his friends are hard-working businessmen.

However, Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has now slammed Obi Cubana for spending lavishly on his late mother’s burial.

In a post via his Instagram account on Thursday, Maduagwu said Obi Cubana’s billions were only meant for party and not for Oba development.

According to him, the road where Obi Cubana did his mother’s burial remains untarred.

He wrote, “Dear Obi, abeg did you spend half of what was SPRAYED at Oba on any of your mums #birthdays when she was alive? Hmmm… Jesus wept. Anyways, I am just a celeb, wetin I know?

“According to section 21 of the CBN act, 2007, a person who spray the #Naira risk imprisonment for a term not less than six months but why are the billionaires who sprayed money at #Obatown still walking #like kings on the street?

”Cubana oga claim to be WEALTHY yet the road to where he did his mama burial remain untarred, so many primary #schools in Oba no get roof, not even boreholes for clean water maybe his own billions na only for #party not Oba development.” (sic).