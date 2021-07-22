obi-cubana-and-wife-vacation-in-maldives-islands-days-after-staging-a-celebrity-funeral-for-his-mother.-(photos)

Businessman, Obi Cubana and wife are currently on vacation in the Maldives Island. This comes days after the businessman alongside his friends and business associates staged a ”talk of the town” funeral for his mum.

See more photos of the couple in Maldives ;

Earlier today, we reported that the Billionaire businessman revealed that he started dating his wife when he was still living in a one-bedroom apartment.

In his words ;

“I started dating my wife when I was living in one a room… we were like four guys staying inside one room without bed, the foam was on the floor… It wasn’t about the money, but we are happy. I married her when I was living in a 3-bedroom flat. Peace brings prosperity, money does not keep marriage but money makes marriage easier.”