Obi Cubana and wife vacation in Maldives Islands days after staging a celebrity funeral for his mother. (photos)

Businessman, Obi Cubana and wife are currently on vacation in the Maldives Island. This comes days after the businessman alongside his friends and business associates staged a ”talk of the town” funeral for his mum.

See more photos of the couple in Maldives ;

Earlier today, we reported that the Billionaire businessman revealed that he started dating his wife when he was still living in a one-bedroom apartment.

In his words ;

“I started dating my wife when I was living in one a room… we were like four guys staying inside one room without bed, the foam was on the floor… It wasn’t about the money, but we are happy. I married her when I was living in a 3-bedroom flat. Peace brings prosperity, money does not keep marriage but money makes marriage easier.”

