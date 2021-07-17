By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has thumbed up Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for development strides in the state.

Speaking before cutting the tape to inaugurate the 1km flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo, on Friday, Obasanjo praised Gov Emmanuel for not letting him, and those who supported his second term ambition down, and for not disappointing the people of the state who voted for him to return to office in 2019.

He said the I Km flyover built by the state government was a project worth celebrating anywhere in the world; stressing that the governor was adept in managing resources because his previous background before becoming the governor has put him in better stead.

He described himself as a lucky man to have the flyover built along Olusegun Obasanjo Way, a road previously named after him in 2016 by the Victor Attah administration.

For his part, Gov Emmanuel said the execution of the project was not a show of affluence but prudence in the management of the increasingly dwindling resources.

According to him, at the last federation account meeting, a little more than $1 billion was shared by the more than 200 million Nigerians.

” When people see us commission projects like this, they think we have money. We don’t because it is now extremely difficult for some governors to even pay salaries. So we are not celebrating excess wealth but a result of creativity.” He said.

He promised to award contracts for the reconstruction of the adjourning roads and bypasses damages by the diverted vehicular traffic while work on the flyover was ongoing in the past two years.

The governor also said with the advent of the dry season coming presently, his administration would kickstart the inauguration of several dual carriage roads such as Ikot Ekpene-Uyo Road and Eket remodelling project.

The state commissioner for works, Prof Eno Ibanga explained that the project commenced on July 15, 2019, and since it was billed to be completed in two years, the state had even surpassed the deadline because COVID-19 had disrupted its progress for several months.