Obasanjo Inaugurates Ikot Oku Ikono Flyover in Akwa Ibom – THISDAY Newspapers

The Ikot Oku Ikono area of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State came alive, as joyous citizens trooped out for the inauguration of the new flyover by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.



Inaugurating the flyover, Chief Obasanjo commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the successes he had recorded so far.

A statement by the State government on Saturday said he expressed joy that as one of the supporters of the governor during his second term bid, he was proud that Mr. Emmanuel had continued to bring his financial expertise to bear in the management of the resources of Akwa Ibom State, especially in the face of global challenges.

Obasanjo who praised the developmental strides of Governor Emmanuel said “My performing governor, my active governor. I have been here on a number of occasions. When you were asking the people to give you a second term, you told me what you have done and what you had in mind to do. I am very happy that you have not let me down and you have not disappointed the good people of Akwa Ibom state. What you have here is worth celebrating anywhere in the world.”

Speaking, Governor Udom Emmanuel who described former President Obasanjo as the father of Nigeria, declared the occasion a celebration of God’s wisdom, creativity, idea and of what God could use human mind to achieve in a period of economic recession and Covid-19.

Commending the host communities for their support to his administration, Governor Emmanuel, who assured the communities in the area that the design for rehabilitation of all the diversions in the area will be completed by ending of August, promised to deliver three new transformers to the area within the next one month.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga expressed satisfaction that the contract, which was awarded on July 15, 2019 and expected to be delivered in two years was commissioned on July 16, 2021, Covid-19 interruptions notwithstanding.

“This project was initiated two years ago, and if you remove the COVID-19 year you will see that this work has been done within just a year.



“What we are doing is to commission the flyover to allow for free flow of traffic. We are giving Akwa Ibom people a quality flyover,” he added.



According to the Commissioner, the one kilometre flyover has a 15 metre dual carriage way, 2.4 kilometre sleek lane, 1.5 metre walk way and a 2.2 kilometre drain to take water to the outfall drain.

The the Regional Manager of Julius Berger, the Project Contractors, Mr Juergen Fischer, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his commitment to the timely delivery of the project, said the management of the company was grateful for the confidence reposted in them and commended the people of the state for their patience and cooperation while the project lasted.

Speaking on behalf of the host community, the Chairman of the Village Council, Chief Imo Udom, thanked Governor Emmanuel for bringing development to the area.



With the completion of the flyover project, it is expected that the regular accidents and attendant loss of lives and man-hour often caused by traffic logjam previously associated with the area, will come to an end.