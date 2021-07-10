“obamadmw-used-to-send-me-money-to-buy-clothes-for-shows”-zlatan-(video)

Last night, a candle light session was held to honor the memory of late DMW crew member, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama.

During the event, Zlatan Ibile paid glowing tribute as he revealed that Obama DMW, who died suddenly on June 29 in a Lagos hospital he drove himself to, looks “hard online” but is a “very sweet person”.

He revealed that when he was still an up-and-coming artist, Obama used to send him money to buy clothes so he can look good for his shows.

See the video below ;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yabaleftonline TV (@yabaleftonlinetv)

Related Posts Video: Zlatan – Yeye Boyfriend

Video: Zlatan – Lagos Anthem

Video: Zlatan – Bolanle

New Video: Adekunle Gold – Money

Video: Cuppy – Gelato ft. Zlatan