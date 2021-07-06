obama-dmw:-rip-44,-heartbroken-davido-says-in-video-as-he-steps-out-in-atlanta,-fans-observe-singer-looks-lean

Singer Davido is still in a state of mourning his friend and team member Obama DMW who passed away days ago

A fresh video making the rounds online captured him for a brief moment on the streets of Atlanta, USA, where he is at the moment

The singer wished his deceased mate to rest in peace as a background voice was heard cheering him up in the video

Singer Davido has been off social media since the news Obama DMW’s death became public but those around him have been sharing snippets to show the world how the music star is handling the major loss.

A recent video clip making the rounds in the online community was recorded by another DMW crew member identified as Special Spesh.

Obama DMW: Davido mourns crew member in new video.

Photo: @davido/@obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

In the video, Davido was spotted on the streets of Atlanta as he prepared to hop into a ride. The singer briefly turned for the camera and urged his deceased pal to rest in peace.

The singer said:

“RIP 44”

Special Spesh who recorded the clip was also heard cheering up the singer who has no doubt been in a heartbroken state over the past few days.

Watch the clip below:

Fans continue to wish Davido well

As expected, the video got fans and supporters of the music star talking. Some could tell that the ever cheerful Davido wasn’t like his normal self.

Read comments below:

adathecreator1 said:

“He looks tired and exhauste, he’s still in pain sha…May God help him.”

fikemmy_boma said:

“He done lose weight o.”

mummiitolu said:

“Davido don lean ooo It is well.”

franca__1 said:

“May his soul rest in peace and his family and friend have the heart to accept what has happened.”

Tiwa Savage mourns late Obama DMW

Meanwhile, . previously reported that singer Tiwa Savage was among those who mourned the passing of Obama DMW.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page with a tribute penned to her rumoured lover. Tiwa eulogised him by sharing a video showing his vibrant self during his lifetime and accompanied it with an emotional note.

The top singer described him with so many glowing words including a brave, strong and kind heart.

Source: . Newspaper