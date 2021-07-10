obama-dmw:-photos,-videos-as-davido-bids-late-friend-and-pa-farewell-in-a-candlelight-service

Davido joins other celebrities to honour his late friend and PA, Obama DMW at an event held at Orange Island in Lagos on July 9

The singer who had swollen eyes was been hailed as he entered the venue of the candlelight service with his other DMW team

All through the event, Davido ensured Obama’s son Maleek was by his side, at the event centre and also during the candleight procession

Singer Davido who was away in the US landed in Nigeria in time to bid his late foremost and loyal personal assistant, Obama DMW, a final farewell.

On Friday, July 9, a candlelight procession was held in honour of the singer’s late PA whose death was announced on Tuesday, June 29, after suffering heart failure. He died some hours after Davido left Nigeria for the US.

Photos from Obama DMW’s candlelight programme attended by Davido and other celebrities. Photo: Screenshots from Goldmyne

Legit.ng gathered that during the event, the singer who wore a somber face with swollen eyes could not even give a speech.

While the candlelight procession was ongoing, the DMW boss ensured that Obama’s only son stayed by his side. Even when the boy was lagging behind, he waited for him to join him as they made the journey side by side with his security men guarding them.

Watch Davido’s arrival at the event:

All in attendance wore the customised black t-shirt and fez cap with Obama 44 boldly written in front and RIP 44 at the back of it.

Even with the breeze disturbing their lit candle, they moved through the streets of Orange Island.

Nigerians react to Davido’s sombre look:

iam_amasj:

“The fact that he’s not wearing any jewelry shows the impact this had on him”

olubiyipace:

“So much respect for dishing all jewelleries”

finestefany_1

“He looks so beat up”

hrh_la_posh_barbie

“My baby didn’t use any jewellery, see how he look so pale. Stay strong OBO”

ms_tsalachjenny

“It’s the way he’s making sure Late Obama son is beside him”

Source: Legit