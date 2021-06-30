Obama DMW, Davido’s associate, is dead – TheCable Lifestyle – TheCable

Obama DMW, Nigerian music executive and close associate of Davido, award-winning musician, has passed away.

Obama, whose real name is Habeeb Uthman, reportedly died of heart failure at a hospital in the Lekki axis of Lagos state on Tuesday.

The deceased was said to have driven himself to the hospital in the early hours of the day after experiencing intense breathing difficulty.

He was said to have been admitted but breathed his last a few hours after.

Until his death, the talent manager was the founder of Obama Music Worldwide (OMW), a record label.

Before OMW, the deceased floated ‘Holla At Your Boy’ after his return from Canada but the record label collapsed after the death of his partner. He would later link up with Davido after the label folded up and started pulling the weight of fame. Obama had last year signed Ayanfe, a fast-rising artiste, to his record label.

Tributes have started pouring in for the deceased as news of his death continues to spread.

In an Instagram post, C Blvck, Nigerian singer, shared a picture of Obama with an emotional note which read “… nothing dey this life @obama_dmw whyyyyyyy.”

Chibuike Igbokwe, South African-based Nigerian singer better known as White Lion, also wrote: “Realist @obama_dmw forever.”

On his part, Perruzi wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Lord have mercy.”

Davido is yet to react to the news as of the time of this report.

The development comes less than a year after Davido also lost Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan, his bodyguard of 11 years better known as TJ.

