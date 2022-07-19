OAP Dotun tackles Nigerians blaming rapper Olamide for bringing Portable to limelight

Popular media personality, Dotun, has tackled Nigerians blaming music executive, Olamide, for bringing singer, Portable, to the limelight.

Controversial singer, Portable made headlines on Monday, July 18, after claiming to be the founder of two notorious cult groups, One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.

The groups are notorious for their violent activities and have terrorized Lagos and parts of Ogun state, but their members and sponsors were unknown until yesterday, when Portable identified himself as their founder.

This claim by Portable sparked outrage from Nigerians online, with many blaming Olamide for pushing bringing him to limelight.

Recall that Portable came to spotlight in December 2021 after Olamide jumped on his “Zazu Zeh” track.

Well, addressing those berating Olamide, OAP Dotun, who had earlier called for Portable to be taken to rehab in a series of tweets, stated that no one should blame Olamide for Portable’s actions.