nysc-moves-to-inaugurates-court-to-try-corps-members

The state Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ekiti State, Mrs Mary Chikezie has advised corps members deployed to the state to shun all negative vices like drunkenness, gambling, cultism among others.

Chikezie also admonished the corps members to take advantage of all the scheme’s programmes and training to get themselves employed.

She made the disclosure at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ise-Orun/Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State during the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 batch ‘B’ stream I corps members deployed to the state.

The NYSC boss said the camp court will soon be inaugurated to try erring corps members at camp and sanction them appropriately.

According to her, “This Court will try erring corps members and appropriate sanctions will be meted on such corps members in accordance with our bye-laws”.

Mrs Chikezie said the Orientation Course was designed to prepare the corps members for the service year, both physically and intellectually.

“You will be equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills and ability to transit smoothly into the larger society.

“To achieve this, the scheme has packaged several activities ranging from lectures, drills, Man ‘O’ War Citizenship and Leadership Training, Skills Acquisition and entrepreneurship Development Training among others for you.

“Your success in the service year will be determined by the way you lay the foundation now. Do not joke with the SAED Programme as white-collar jobs are no longer there. Choose to be an Employer today and not a job seeker”.