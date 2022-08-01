nysc-mourns-corps-member-murdered-on-her-way-to-orientation-camp-in-ogun

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has mourned a corps member, Eunice Chioma Igweike, who was reportedly killed on her way to the orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State.
The deceased, a 2022 Batch B corps member, had left her house on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, for the three-week orientation course at the Ogun State NYSC camp, when she was abducted. She was found dead with vital parts of her body missing on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The NYSC Director (Press and Public Relations), Eddy Megwa, stated in a statement on Saturday, July 30, that security agencies have launched an investigation into Igweike’s death.
The statement read,
“The attention of the NYSC management has been drawn to an online publication with the above caption making the rounds in the social media. To put the issues raised in proper perspective, the scheme indeed lost a prospective corps member by name, Miss Eunice Chioma Igweike, who set out for NYSC permanent orientation camp, Sagamu, Ogun State, having been deployed to the state for the national service under the 2022 Batch B service year
“A call by her elder brother to the NYSC on July 20, 2022 reporting that he had not been able to reach her sister on phone since her departure to NYSC Ogun camp from Aba, Abia State, prompted the scheme to contact the security agencies to know her whereabouts
“Sadly, on Thursday, July 21 2022, her remains which were intact, and not mutilated as reported in the media, were recovered along Sagamu-Imota Road and deposited in the morgue.
“The NYSC feels highly diminished by the death of Eunice Chioma Igweike, a promising young Nigerian that would have been a great ambassador of her family, contributing her quota to nation building. The Director-General NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, management and the entire members of NYSC family commiserate with Igweike Family on the demise of the young lady”.