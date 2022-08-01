nysc-mourns-corps-member-murdered-on-her-way-to-orientation-camp-in-ogun

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has mourned a corps member, Eunice Chioma Igweike, who was reportedly killed on her way to the orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The deceased, a 2022 Batch B corps member, had left her house on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, for the three-week orientation course at the Ogun State NYSC camp, when she was abducted. She was found dead with vital parts of her body missing on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The NYSC Director (Press and Public Relations), Eddy Megwa, stated in a statement on Saturday, July 30, that security agencies have launched an investigation into Igweike’s death.

The statement read,