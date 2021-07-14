nysc-member-saved-from-one-chance-kidnappers-after-observant-driver-noticed-her-in-distress-and-blocked-the-car

A young lady was saved from one-chance kidnappers by another observant driver.

Thee lady identified as Tamunobelema Dikibo, a corps member, entered a vehicle at the Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge in Lagos, not knowing it was occupied by one-chance kidnappers.

After she had got in, the men locked the car doors and windows and dragged her phone.

Fortunately, there was slight traffic and the men tried to reverse to get away from it.

Another driver used his car to block the car driven by the criminals then knocked on the driver’s window.

Read the story below, as narrated by the lady’s sister ;

JOIN ME IN THANKSGIVING PEOPLE.



As JEHOVAHSTANDBY singlehandedly delivered my kid sister Tamunobelema from One Chance at Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge in Lagos.



These guys literally locked the vehicle, windows and dragged her phone.



They asked her to STOP PRAYING…



JESUS CHRIST ‼️🙆‍♀️



They tried to reverse because of traffic holdup but a vehicle blocked the car and knocked on the driver’s window, she kept hitting her side window, thats how the man came by her window and knocked again, she knocked back.



The man stood in front of the car and asked them to come down.



That was how they opened the door oo..



Na YOUTH SERVICE SHE GO OO..



THERE SHALL BE NO LOSS IN MY FAMILY



NONE WHATSOEVER…



NO KIDNAP



NO MISSING PERSON



Mingi-kiri toku fafake



Tamuno Toku faake



JESUS



WHAT WOULD I GIVE TO YOU BUT MY PRAISE …



🙇‍♀️😭🙇‍♀️



HEYY GOD OF THE FATHERLESS...