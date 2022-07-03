nysc-dg-warns-corps-members-against-drug-abuse,-cultism

Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has issued a stern warning to corps members against drug abuse and other related offences.

The DG gave the warning on Sunday while addressing corps members deployed to Yobe State at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Dazigau, Nangere Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He reminded them that, “The orientation camp is like a semi regimented environment, please, conduct yourselves in an orderly manner and be good ambassadors of the scheme”.

Brig. Gen. Fadah also added that the NYSC scheme has zero tolerance for cultism while admonishing them to also shun misuse of social media.

“Avoid night journeys, unnecessary seeking for lifts and joining vehicles at unofficial designated parks”, he warned.

Mrs Hafsat Yerima, the State Coordinator NYSC Yobe State, on her part congratulated the director-general for the appointment and visit to the orientation camp in his home state.

She informed the visiting NYSC boss that in Yobe State a total of 1,185 corps members have been registered for the orientation course.

Yerima commended the corps members for their hard work and commitment to participating in all the camp’s activities.

Fadah was entertained with traditional and cultural displays as well as songs, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of people in the state.