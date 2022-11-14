NYSC DG urges members to respect electoral laws

FILE: A National Youth Service Corps member prepare to leave the orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja, on March 18, 2020, following an order by the Nigerian Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a scheme set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation building and the development of the country, has shut down all its orientation camps nationwide and has sent home all corps members as a way of curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging nations across the world. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, General Muhammad Fadah, has cautioned corps members to be security conscious and to discharge their electoral assignments with integrity.

The NYSC boss gave the advice while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘C’ corps members at the orientation camps in Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

In a statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, Fadah warned the corps members against night travel, lone travel, accepting free rides from strangers, and other risky engagements.

He also warned the members against the misuse of social media, and advised them to instead, use it in promoting national unity and integration.

While hinting at their electoral assignments, General Fadah told the corps members to ensure a high sense of responsibility in discharging duties.

“Please play according to the rules of the game; abide by the electoral laws, and do not allow yourself to be used by unpatriotic elements to compromise the credibility of the election,” he said.

In his remarks, the NYSC Zamfara State Coordinator, Muhammad Namalam Taura, said the 397 corps members registered in the Camp were well-behaved.

The Sokoto State Coordinator, Muhammad Nakamba, while welcoming the DG, informed him that camp activities were going on smoothly.

Meanwhile, in Kebbi State, the Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammad, said all the course participants were subjected to the COVID-19 test, which was conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control officials, in collaboration with the NYSC corps medical personnel.

