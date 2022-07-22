nysc-confirms-death-of-two-corps-members-in-horrific-car-accident-on-their-way-back-from-orientation-camp-in-adamawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of two corps members, Nazir Muhammad Yahaya and Fatima, who died in a ghastly auto crash while returning from the 2022 Batch “B” stream one orientation course in Adamawa State.

The corps members died on their way back home to Kaduna State after the orientation course.

A statement signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said the deceased were on relocation from Adamawa to Kano State before the unfortunate accident occurred along the Zaria-Kano highway after their registration in Kano.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, on Thursday, July 21, paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased corps members.

Speaking during his condolence visits to the bereaved families in Kaduna, the DG commended the patriotic spirit of the deceased corps members who paid the supreme sacrifice while serving their fatherland.

The DG also visited the other two corps members that survived the accident but are receiving treatment at the 44 Military Hospital in Kaduna and prayed for their quick recovery.