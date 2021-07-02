Home WORLD NEWS NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video
WORLD NEWS

NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nypd-hunting-for-man-involved-in-apparent-broad-daylight-sexual-assault-of-woman:-video

The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

An unidentified man was captured on surveillance footage running up to a 35-year-old female and tackling her from behind before he “reached into her shorts and forcibly grabbed her buttocks,” a spokesperson for the NYPD told the Washington Examiner.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., and the male suspect, described as 5 feet, 5 inches, and 165 pounds, is wanted after he fled the scene.

NYPD RELEASES SHOCKING FOOTAGE OF CHILDREN NEAR CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE

The victim was shaken by the incident, though she declined medical attention.

A reward of up to $3,500 was offered for information leading to his apprehension.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

For the month of May, the city saw a 47% increase in robbery, a 36% uptick in larceny, a 21% jump in felony assault, and a 73% rise in shooting incidents, compared to numbers from the same time frame in 2020. Burglary was the only crime index to fall, as the incidents decreased by 22%.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, NYPD, New York, New York City, Sexual Assault, Crime

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dominica fights to save Creole forged by slaves...

US jobs growth picks up speed amid reopening

M&S Bank branch closures reflect shift to online

HPD looking for man they say sexually assaulted...

Jury begins deliberating Ammon Bundy’s fate. Here’s what...

Judge approves release of woman convicted in ‘Slender...

Thousands of asylum seekers in UK wait years...

Tesla delivers 201,250 cars in Q2, a new...

The coloniality of Canadian Islamophobia – and anti-Islamophobia

US economy adds 850,000 jobs in June as...

Leave a Reply