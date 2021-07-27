Home News Africa NYCN Presidency: Court Remands Adodo in Prison Over Impersonation
NYCN Presidency: Court Remands Adodo in Prison Over Impersonation

Justice Abdullahi Ilelah of the Magistrate Court, Zuba, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday ordered Solomon Adodo, remanded in Suleja Prison, while his trial for alleged impersonalization, inciting public disturbance and forgery offences continue.

Adodo who was charged to court for impersonating the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo declined to comment until his lawyer appeared.

The Prosecutor, A.S. Oyeyemi Esq who argued that Adodo’s offences were contrary to sections 114, 179 and 364 of the Penal Code, submitted that it is the right of the defendant to get a lawyer.

Oyeyemi also requested Justice Ilelah to give a date for the case to come up for mention.

Consequently, Justice Abdullahi Ilelah adjourned the case till 2nd August, 2021 and the Judge directed that Solomon Adodo be remanded in Suleja Prison.

