nyc-mayoral-candidates-denounce-gun-violence-after-wild-shootout

Clyde Christensen “thought everyone knew” Tom Brady had a torn MCL
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played all of the 2020 season with a torn MCL in his knee. The team never disclosed it on any of the various injury reports, from regular season through postseason. Some have floated the notion that the Bucs are blameless for hiding the injury because Brady hid it from the Bucs. [more]
State of the economy
The U.S. economy is up since start of the pandemic with GDP at 6.5% growth. However, the new delta variant is generating concerns over the future of the economy.
31 Fabulous Outfit Ideas to Wear Every Day in August
The end of the summer is near, and while we’re not quite ready to pack up the rosé and pool floats just yet, we are pretty tired of our same-old, same-old outfits (aka the dreaded summer style rut). The…
Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol
All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are in virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Washington is next to last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine and, as of Saturday evening, only Arizona with nine had more in league protocol. Rivera gave players a “what if” scenario that if this were the season opener Sept. 12 against the Chargers, even players added to the protocol that morning would be ineligible to play that game or against the Giants four days later.
Fauci says he expects no new U.S. lockdowns
BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NONE. Digital: NONE*~President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” that he does not expect the United States will return to lockdowns, despite the growing risks of COVID-19 infections posed by the Delta variant.FAUCI ON JULY 30: “I don’t see that at all happening…”Fauci’s comments on Sunday follow a recent interview with Reuters, during which the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he did not see there being a nationwide vaccine mandate either, but hoped that full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccines would come this month and spur more Americans to get shots to slow a rising infection rate.FAUCI ON JULY 30: “It’s going up [the infection rate]. How far up it goes is going to depend on how we as a society address it. The more people you get vaccinated, the less likely it’s going to go up even more.”Although Fauci did not think the U.S. will need to shut down again as it did last year, he warned on ABC that “things are going to get worse” as the Delta variant continues to spread.According to a Reuters analysis, the average number of new U.S. cases reported each day has nearly doubled in the past 10 days and the number of hospitalized patients in many states is surging.Florida has one of the worst outbreaks in the nation, based on new cases per capita. It has reported more than 110,000 new cases in the past week, a 50% increase from the week prior.
How ‘Coward and Phony’ Tim Pool Became One of the Biggest Political YouTubers on the Planet
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Alamy/GettyBy mid-afternoon of Jan. 4, it had become increasingly clear that a slew of far-right actors were gearing up for violence at the Capitol. Tim Pool derided and dismissed the accurate reporting out of hand.Of all the ideological enemies Pool, 35, rails against on YouTube for an audience of millions each day, few stack up to the mainstream press. In his mind, then, coverage of then-President Donald Trump’s instigations and the moun
New video shows illegal crossings into Lithuania
Illegal migration to Lithuania is growing dramatically after new sanctions were imposed on government officials in neighboring Belarus. The total number of migrants detained so far this year is more than three thousand. (July 31)
Obama plans Martha’s Vineyard birthday bash as Delta variant rages on
Former President Obama is hosting a 60th birthday bash for himself and hundreds of guests on Martha’s Vineyard this coming weekend amid heightened public health concerns — locally and nationally — about the COVID-19 Delta variant.Why it matters: The recent breakthrough cases in nearby Provincetown, Massachusetts, after the July Fourth holiday showed the continued risk of spread even between vaccinated people — prompting new masking guidelines from the CDC.Stay on top of the latest market trends
Protesters and police clash at virus pass demo
Clashes erupted in Paris between riot police and protesters at a march against coronavirus passes that will be needed to enter restaurants and other venues. (July 31)
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases For First Time Since May
What happened: New data shows the difficulty of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining is on the upswing. According to data from BTC.com the level of difficulty to mine the cryptocurrency increased by 6% on Saturday. It’s the first increase in difficulty for Bitcoin miners since the digital currency began to crash in May, according to a report from Decrypt. Why it’s important: The rate of difficulty has plunged since peaking at a record high in mid-May. The level continued to decrease in June and July aft
He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.
Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi