The unhinged man accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy off a Queens street in front of the child’s panicked mom was arrested at a Brooklyn hospital following an apparent manic episode, police said Saturday.

James McGonagle, 24, was linked to the attempted abduction — which was thwarted by the quick-thinking mom — while he was at Brookdale University Hospital undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.

Four hours after trying to snatch Jacob Diaz on Hillside Ave. near Myrtle Ave. in Richmond Hill, McGonagle and another man were spotted by a police officer outside the East Flatbush hospital shortly after 12 a.m. Friday, cops said.

Images of the attempted kidnapping of Jacob Diaz in Queens. (NYPD / DCPI)

McGonagle was agitated and was bleeding from his face and began to wildly lash out as a cop and the older man with him took him inside, police said.

Doctors put McGonagle under psychiatric evaluation as investigators linked him to Friday’s kid snatching, cops said.

Video of the incident shows McGonagle dashing to the sidewalk and grabbing little Jacob as he ran ahead of his mother about 8 p.m. Thursday.

McGonagle ran with the child to a maroon four-door sedan parked nearby, video shows. Mom Delores Diaz, her young son Benny, and her daughter Zuriely gave chase.

When McGonagle threw Jacob into the sedan’s back seat, a second man in his 50s in the passenger seat reacted with shock, and asked the younger man what he was doing.

The man accused of trying to kidnap Jacob Diaz, 5. (NYPD)

“The man that was outside (the car) said ‘We are taking the kid’ and (the older man) said ‘No, leave him!’” Benny, age 9, told the Daily News Friday. “I was telling the man, ‘Give me my brother back!’”

The 45-year-old mom ran over to the passenger side and managed to pull her Jacob out through an open passenger window, the video shows. The would-be kidnappers sped off as good Samaritans — one of whom hit the fleeing car — converged on the scene and called 911.

The bewildered mother told police she didn’t know McGonagle or the other man and had no idea why they would target her child.

Jacob, who was sporting a shirt that said, “Proud to be a Mama’s Boy” was scared but did not cry, the family said.

Mother Delores Diaz embraces her youngest son the day after she rescued him from being kidnapped in Queens. (Ellen Moynihan)

“If they didn’t give my brother back I would have to Bioreports News them,” said Benny.

McGonagle is charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injuries to a child.

The man who was with him is still being sought for questioning, police said.

Authorities are trying to determine if McGonagle is mentally ill and tried to snatched the child during some kind of breakdown, a source with knowledge of the case said.

Whatever his intentions were, Delores Diaz was glad to have her son home, safe and sound.

“My family, they all feel good,” Diaz told The News. “But now I know the man is not on the street and now I can rest and I know my family is okay.