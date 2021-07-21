Nxivm founder Keith Raniere to pay 21 victims a total of $3.46 million in restitution – CNN

(CNN) A federal judge ruled that 21 people should receive a total of $3.46 million in restitution from Keith Raniere, the founder of Nxivm, for being victims of his racketeering, sex trafficking and forced labor crimes.

Raniere, who appeared at the hearing by video feed from a federal facility in Arizona where he is serving some of his 120-year sentence, was convicted of charges including racketeering in 2019.

He wore a white mask and dark green prison uniform as he told the court that he had not yet seen the government’s submission for Tuesday’s restitution hearing, partly because of restrictions related to the documents, and partly because he hired a new legal team.

“I don’t know who the victims are. I don’t know what they are asking,” Raniere said.

Raniere is accused of creating, within the self-help company Nxivm, a secret all-female group known as DOS, whose members served as “slaves” and “masters.”