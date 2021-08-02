Nvidia Shield Shutting Down Nintendo Wii Game Downloads In China – Nintendo Life

Image: Nintendo

In 2017, rumours became real when it was confirmed Nintendo would release select Wii ports running at 1080p HD, 60 FPS on the Nvidia Shield in mainland China.

It began with the release of Super Mario Galaxy and was followed by other titles like Donkey Kong Country Returns, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Bioreports News-out!! and Mario Kart Wii.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad – the same source who originally shared this information has now revealed the ability to download these games is currently in the process of being shut down. Although the games are “still accessible” if purchased, it’s unclear how much longer server authentication will continue to work.

This was all part of Nintendo’s “Tegra deal” with Nvidia and was followed in 2019 with the Japanese video game giant officially launching the Tegra-powered Switch in China with the assistance of Tencent.

As of December last year, Nintendo’s hybrid system had sold more than 1.3 million units in China – with the system selling almost double the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the same period. Daniel Ahmad also referenced the success of the Switch in a follow up to the original message: