Home News Africa NURTW Vice-Chairman Shot Dead In Lagos – Reports – Naija News
News Africa

NURTW Vice-Chairman Shot Dead In Lagos – Reports – Naija News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nurtw-vice-chairman-shot-dead-in-lagos-–-reports-–-naija-news

The National Union of Road Transport Workers Vice-Chairman, Samuel Kayode, also known as Ekpo Kinkin, has been shot dead in the Agboju area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the NURTW Vice-Chairman who was a member of the All Progressives Congress killed when gunmen stormed a rally organised by the party at Oriade Local Development Area.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that a gunshot was heard outside while the meeting was on, forcing people in the area to scamper to safety.

When people inside the hall rushed to the scene, Kayode was found in the pool of his blood.

The NURTW in Lagos State while confirming the incident, noted that the deceased was killed while he was trying to protect a fellow politician.

“He was protecting a fellow politician, Wale Yusuf, from harassment when the gunmen shot him dead,” said Jimoh Buhari, the spokesman for the NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rotational presidency unconstitutional – Gov Bello – The...

TB Joshua left behind visible impact, Akeredolu mourns...

PDP Rep plot removal of Secondus as APC...

Buhari lauds UNILAG Senate’s role in resolving crisis...

Buhari Extrajudicially Killing ‘Deviant’ Nigerians, Sending Them To...

‘Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche not behind arrest, detention...

Insecurity: Nigeria governors take new action – bioreports...

APC Moves to Sanction Mohammed over Parallel Secretariat...

Suspension of 6 Imo lawmakers: APC reacts, calls...

Two ESN members linked to ‘King of Dragon’...

Leave a Reply