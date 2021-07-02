nurse-sues-houston-hospital-that-fired-her-after-she-refused-covid-19-vaccination:-‘nobody-wanted-to-be-forced-to-do-this’

-
Good Morning America
Bill Cosby’s prison release leaves accusers retraumatized, victim advocates concerned
As Bill Cosby awoke Thursday to his first full day of freedom in nearly three years, women who accused him of sexual assault and victim advocates we’re left reeling from the fallout of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to vacate his 2018 conviction. Two women who alleged Cosby drugged and assaulted them told ABC News they felt sick to their stomachs, including one who said the ruling retriggered her post-traumatic stress disorder. “What we’re seeing is a lot of people are expressing feelings of trauma, retraumatization, feeling helpless and hopeless in the criminal justice system,” Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of clinical psychology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who studies sexual violence prevention, told ABC News on Thursday.
Reuters
COVID SCIENCE-Lack of side effects doesn’t mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRNA shots limit breakthrough infection severity
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. While a variety of side effects after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be a sign of the immune system kicking into high gear, a lack of such reactions does not mean it has failed to respond, researchers have found. As in clinical trials, arm pain was the most common symptom, reported by 91% after the first shot and 82% after the second.
Yahoo Finance
16 Handles CEO: ‘We’re going long New York City’
The CEO of 16 Handles said his soft-serve chain likely never would have set up shop in Times Square if it hadn’t been for coronavirus pandemic, which caused retail real estate prices to plummet.
Associated Press
Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation
Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. “MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement.
Axios
Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant, company study finds
The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months and appears to offer protection against the Delta variant, the company said late Thursday. Why it matters: The findings come as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the U.S., accounting for at least 25% of new COVID-19 cases in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The studies driving the company’s announcement are small, bu