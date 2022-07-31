Home SPORTS Nunes gets revenge, recaptures title from Peña
Nunes gets revenge, recaptures title from Peña

by News
Amanda Nunes regained the UFC women’s bantamweight title with a dominant decision victory over Julianna Peña at UFC 277.

