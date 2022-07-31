SPORTSUncategorized Nunes gets revenge, recaptures title from Peña by News July 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 0 views Amanda Nunes regained the UFC women’s bantamweight title with a dominant decision victory over Julianna Peña at UFC 277. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Hezbollah airs video of Israeli barges in disputed maritime area next post White Sox SS Anderson suspended three games You may also like Jets’ Saleh concerned over use of Guardian Cap July 31, 2022 Walcott sets deadlift world record at 639 pounds July 31, 2022 Promoter: Paul fight off due to Rahman’s weight July 31, 2022 White Sox SS Anderson suspended three games July 31, 2022 Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved... July 31, 2022 Tyreek Hill thrills Dolphins fans with 65-yard TD;... July 31, 2022 Nunes leaves no doubt who the GOAT is,... July 31, 2022 WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul... July 31, 2022 Brazil triumphs again, but Copa America Femenina is... July 31, 2022 No intention to hurt or insult sentiments of... July 31, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply