nuclear-talks-must-wait-for-new-iranian-president,-official-says

Associated Press
Rescuers race to prevent more deaths from European floods
Rescue workers across Germany and Belgium rushed Friday to prevent more deaths from some of the Continent’s worst flooding in years as the number of dead surpassed 125 and the search went on for hundreds of missing people. Elsewhere in Europe, dikes on swollen rivers were at risk of collapsing, and crews raced to reinforce flood barriers. Sixty-three people perished in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including 12 residents of an assisted living facility for disabled people in the town of Sinzig who were surprised by a sudden rush of water from the nearby Ahr River, authorities said.
Associated Press
Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested
A year later, Iraqi police arrested the shooter in the killing of a prominent public commentator whose slaying sent shockwaves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq’s prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice. Hisham al-Hashimi was gunned down last July outside his home in Baghdad in a drive-by shooting that involved two attackers on a motorcycle.
Associated Press
Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban ‘a matter of will’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he believes Afghan forces can secure the country as the U.S. withdraws, but success will depend on whether they have the will to put up a fierce fight against the Taliban. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country in recent days as Taliban forces have surged through northern Afghanistan. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pompeo said he is confident Afghan forces can repel the Taliban, but it’s “a matter of will.”
Associated Press
China, moving cautiously, starts carbon trading market
Chinese power companies bid for credits to emit carbon dioxide and other climate-changing gases as trading on the first national carbon exchange began Friday in a step meant to help curb worsening pollution. The official Xinhua News Agency said the experimental first phase of carbon trading at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange includes some 2,000 companies in the power industry that produce about 40% of China’s emissions. China is the biggest carbon emitter, but President Xi Jinping said last September that output should peak in 2030 and then decline.
Associated Press
Syrian president sworn in for 4th term in war-torn country
Syrian President Bashar Assad was sworn in Saturday for a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country, pledging to overcome the impact of Western economic sanctions and retake territory still out of his control after 10 years of fighting. Assad’s re-election in May in a landslide was never in doubt. It was described by the West and Syria’s opposition as il.imate and a sham.
Bloomberg
Iran Plans First Oil Export From Gulf of Oman Port Next Week
(Bloomberg) — Iran plans to ship a cargo of oil from a port in the Gulf of Oman next week, its first crude export from outside the Persian Gulf and beyond the Strait of Hormuz. “The first vessel has arrived in the Jask region and we expect operations to load heavy crude to start Monday noon,” Vahid Maleki, director of the Jask Oil Terminal, told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.He didn’t elaborate on the size of the cargo or its destination.The port, which receives oil through the 1,0
Reuters
Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska
Meteorologists were stunned this week when three successive thunderstorms swept across the icy Arctic from Siberia to north of Alaska, unleashing lightning bolts in an unusual phenomenon that scientists say will become less rare with global warming. “Forecasters hadn’t seen anything like that before,” said Ed Plumb, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fairbanks, speaking about the storms that started on Saturday. Typically, the air over the Arctic Ocean, especially when the water is covered with ice, lacks the convective heat needed to generate lightning storms.
The Guardian
Flagstaff declares state of emergency as Arizona hit by devastating floods
Debris from areas burned by wildfires courses through city streets as one woman dies in flash flood on Colorado River Parts of Arizona have been hit with devastating flooding, with the city of Flagstaff declaring a state of emergency after being inundated with torrents of water that turned streets into murky, fast-running streams. In one widely shared video, a person shouting “Oh my God!” filmed as a Toyota Prius was shown being swiftly carried down a Flagstaff street by a raging swell of dark w
The Daily Beast
The Desperate Laundering of the Trump Reputations
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAmid the breathless coverage of three new books about the Trump presidency, one thing has become clear. Behind the scenes at the Trump White House, things were not worse than we knew—we actually knew just how bad it was.“There has been no detail that has come out that has been different than the four years we saw him do in office,” Slade Sohmer, editor in chief of The Recount, says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to The New Abnormal