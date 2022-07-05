nse-case:-ed-quizzes-mumbai-ex-top-cop

NEW DELHI: Former Mumbai police commissioner

Sanjay Pandey

appeared before the investigating officers of the Enforcement Directorate at its headquarters here on Tuesday in connection with a probe in the

National Stock Exchange

(NSE) co-location scam.

A firm allegedly linked to Pandey is being probed for its association with co-accused during the period of the NSE’s co-location scam. The ED has already arrested NSE’s former CEO Chitra Ramakrishna and her aide Anand Subramanian.

Pandey’s firm is under scrutiny for the “preferential dark fiber access some brokers got by way of early login” giving them advantage over others in getting faster data feed of NSE and deriving illegal benefits.

The scam was first probed by the SEBI in 2015. The former NSE CEO was held by the

CBI

in March and is lodged in Tihar jail at present. She was questioned earlier by the ED.

Her adviser Anand Subramanian, re-designated as group operating officer, was given a huge salary of Rs 4.2 crore annually. The ED is still probing the money trail in the co-location scam and has conducted searches on several brokers involved who have already recorded their statements. The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case.

Pandey retired from service last week, heading the Mumbai police for four months. He earlier held the charge of the DGP of Maharashtra. The agency is probing alleged involvement of

iSec Securities

, a firm linked to him which was responsible for security audits during the period of the scam.

