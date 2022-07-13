nscdc-rescues-girl-locked-up-for-eight-years-in-kaduna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Wednesday, said its operatives rescued a girl who was chained and locked up in a room for eight years by her mother.

DSC Habeeb Badamasi, Spokesperson for NSCDC, who confirmed this to newsmen in Kaduna, said the victims had health-related issues such as psychiatric complications and trauma.

He said the command received intelligence information from the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development that one Hauwa from Lere was in illegal detention at a family house

He said the operatives discovered that she was locked up for eight years, after they discovered her in a particular location in Kaduna, just as they also rescued her.

Also, speaking, Hajiya Hapsat Baba, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, said she was informed of Hauwa’s ordeal by one Rukaiya Sani and immediately reached out to NSCDC where she was rescued.

She added that for those eight long years, this girl did not see the light of the sun, she ate inside the room, defecated inside the room; in fact, the precarious situation has affected her mental health at the moment.

“Right now, she’s at a hospital where she’s been rehabilitated; thereafter, we’ll seek psychiatric care at a tertiary hospital.

“She was put in this condition by her mother, but that’ll not stop us from prosecuting whoever is involved according to the laws of the state,” she said.