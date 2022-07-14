nscdc-deploys-11,-226-personnel-for-osun-election

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has deployed 11,226 officers for the Osun governorship election.

The operatives were deployed to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flashpoints as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in all the 31 Local Government Areas of the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Olusola Odumosu on Thursday.

The NSCDC boss said the decision was to ensure successful conduct and enhance security in the state before, during and after the election.

Audi said the personnel were deployed from the national headquarters, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo.

The CG assigned Deputy Commandant General (DCG) in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi to oversee the election exercise.

He also designated Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Operations, Philip Ayuba, Zonal Commander (Zone J), Fasiu Adeyinka and Commandant Special Duties, Oliver Ugwuja to serve as field Commanders monitoring each senatorial district of the state.