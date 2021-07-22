nscdc-arraign-two-over-alleged-rape-of-teenagers-in-ibadan

The Oyo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Thursday, said it has charged two to court over the alleged rape of teenagers.

NSCDC Commandant, Micheal Adaralewa Michael made this disclosure in Ibadan.

He disclosed that the two suspects were charged to court by the Anti-Human trafficking and child protection unit of the command.

He added that the suspects had been remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

He revealed that the first suspect, Kayode Akinsile, 60, M, of Alafara Ona Ara, Ibadan was first arrested on 15th June 2021 and was granted bail but went ahead to defile another minor and was rearrested on 7th July 2021.

The second suspect Dr. Ajelere Ajewumi, 68, M from Oki Olodo, Ibadan was arrested for illegal adoption and defilement of 14 years old girl.

He said, “The chief Magistrate P. O. Adetoyibo of family court 2 Iyaganku, Ibadan after heard the court charges against the two suspect remanded them till September.

Adaralewa said that “the two suspects were arraigned after forensic/medical examination and thorough investigation.

He advised parents to be more responsible in caring for their children.

He also advised children to be disciplined and be good ambassadors of their various homes and families.

