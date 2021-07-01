nsa-denies-allegations,-says-it-isn’t-spying-on-fox’s-tucker-carlson

-
Yahoo News
NSA denies Tucker Carlson’s claim that it’s out to get him
Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to insist Tuesday that the National Security Agency had spied on his email and text communications and planned to leak sensitive information in an effort to “take this show off the air.”
-
Reuters
U.S. intelligence agency says it isn’t spying on Fox’s Tucker Carlson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday denied allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency is spying on him in an attempt to force him off the air. Carlson, a conservative talk show commentator and strident critic of the Joe Biden administration, said on his show on Monday night that he “heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”
-
The Wrap
Tucker Carlson Freaks Out After NSA Denies Accusations of Spying on Him (Video)
Just after the National Security Agency released a statement denying that Tucker Carlson has ever been a target of its investigations, the Fox News host flamed the agency on-air, calling its comments “dishonest.” An extremely incensed Tucker said during Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox that he thought the agency was lying when it refuted his unsubstantiated claims that it was monitoring his communications and emails. “The NSA sent us an infuriatingly dishonest formal statemen
-
Yahoo Entertainment
James Franco agrees to settle sexual misconduct case for $2.2 million
On Wednesday, public court findings revealed that James Franco has agreed to pay $2,235,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging the actor engaged in sexual misconduct. The class action complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court back in October 2020 by Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal alleged that Franco coerced students in his acting class to perform explicit sex scenes on camera. They argued that Franco, “engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects.” In addition, they also argued that they were victims of fraud
-
NowThis
Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy Go Head-to-Head on Defunding the Police
Jen Psaki expertly shut down Fox News’ Peter Doocy yet again, this time about defunding the police. For more world news and us politics, subscribe to NowThis News. #Psaki #Doocy #DefundthePolice #Politics #News #NowThis This video “Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy Go Head-to-Head on Defunding the Police”, first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.
-
-
Bloomberg
Pending Home Sales in U.S. Increase by Most in Nearly a Year
(Bloomberg) — U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May by the most in nearly a year as low borrowing costs paired with increased listings bolstered demand.The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales increased 8% from April to a four-month high of 114.7, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% decline.The pickup in contract signings signals demand for homes remains strong despite record-high price