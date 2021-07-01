nsa-denies-allegations,-says-it-isn’t-spying-on-fox’s-tucker-carlson

Reuters

U.S. intelligence agency says it isn’t spying on Fox’s Tucker Carlson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday denied allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency is spying on him in an attempt to force him off the air. Carlson, a conservative talk show commentator and strident critic of the Joe Biden administration, said on his show on Monday night that he “heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”