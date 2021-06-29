Home News Africa NRC apologises over breakdown of Abuja-Kaduna train – The Nation Newspaper
By Faith Yahaya, Abuja

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has apologised to some passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor following the breakdown of its train.

Passengers on the KA2 train from Kaduna to Abuja on Monday were left stranded in Dutse, Kaduna, after the train conveying them broke down due to mechanical failure.

The Nation learnt that the train which took off from the Rigasa station in Kaduna stopped twice on the way before getting to Dutse.

The breakdown left passengers stranded for over three hours before a rescue locomotive was sent from Idu station in Abuja to move the passengers.

Read Also: Work on Lagos-Calabar railway to start this year —Amaechi

The apology is contained in a statement by the Manager of Abuja-Kaduna train service, Pascal Nnorli.

It reads: “The Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation is by this medium tendering our sincere apology to all passengers on board KA2 train that left Rigasa this morning and failed at Dutse section.

“The failure which was as a result of Mechanical malfunction is highly regretted.

“This failure and consequent delay no doubt caused delays to subsequent train services from Abuja to Kaduna. The failed Locomotive is currently receiving attention from our team of Engineers and Technician at the Idu Locomotive workshop.

“While thanking our esteemed passengers for their patronage, we once more sincerely apologize for inconveniences this breakdown would have caused them.”

