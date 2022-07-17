Home NEWS NPFL: Rivers United forward, Akuneto emerges top scorer
NPFL: Rivers United forward, Akuneto emerges top scorer

by News
Rivers United forward Chijoke Akuneto has emerged as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

Akuneto finished the campaign with 19 goals.

The striker scored the only goal as Rivers United defeated Gombe United 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on the final day of the campaign.

It was double joy for Akuneto as Rivers United were also crowned champions for the first time in the history of the club.

Yusuf Abdulazeez of Gombe United and Victor Mbaoma of Enyimba finished as second joint top scorer with 16 goals.

Two players; Ishaq Rafiu and Valentine Odoh were joint third with 14 goals.

