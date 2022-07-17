Home NEWS NPFL: Remo Stars pick continental ticket; Katsina United, Heartland relegated
NPFL: Remo Stars pick continental ticket; Katsina United, Heartland relegated

Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season after finishing in the third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Ikenne-based club defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at home to ward off the threat of Kwara United.

Andy Okpe scored a hat-trick for the Remo Stars in the game.

Katsina United and Heartland have now been relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Katsina United, who lost 2-0 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi, finished in the 17th position on the table.

Heartland finished in 18th position despite beating Kwara United 1-0 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Kano Pillars and MFM have already been relegated to the Nigeria National League.

FULL RESULTS

Heartland 1-0 Kwara Utd


Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes


Dakkada 3-0 Sunshine Stars


Plateau Utd 1-0 Enyimba


Wikki 2-0 Katsina Utd


Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi


Rangers 2-0 Akwa Utd


Rivers Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd


Kano Pillars 2-1 3SC


MFM 0-1 Nasarawa Utd

