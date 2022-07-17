npfl:-remo-stars-pick-continental-ticket;-katsina-united,-heartland-relegated

Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season after finishing in the third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The Ikenne-based club defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at home to ward off the threat of Kwara United.
Andy Okpe scored a hat-trick for the Remo Stars in the game.
Katsina United and Heartland have now been relegated on the final day of the campaign.
Katsina United, who lost 2-0 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi, finished in the 17th position on the table.
Heartland finished in 18th position despite beating Kwara United 1-0 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.
Kano Pillars and MFM have already been relegated to the Nigeria National League.
FULL RESULTS
Heartland 1-0 Kwara Utd
Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes
Dakkada 3-0 Sunshine Stars
Plateau Utd 1-0 Enyimba
Wikki 2-0 Katsina Utd
Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi
Rangers 2-0 Akwa Utd
Rivers Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd
Kano Pillars 2-1 3SC
MFM 0-1 Nasarawa Utd