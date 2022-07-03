Home NEWS NPFL: Remo Stars outclass Enyimba, MFM relegated
NPFL: Remo Stars outclass Enyimba, MFM relegated

by News
Remo Stars close in on the third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Enyimba in Ikenne on Sunday.

Experienced forward, Sikiru Alimi scored the decisive goal in first-half added minute.

In Ijebu Ode, MFM suffered relegation after going down to a 2-1 defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

Munir Idris scored the opening goal for Niger Tornadoes on 22 minutes.

MFM rallied back with Chukwudi Ekeocha equalising in the 63rd minute.

Jonas Emmanuel netted the winning goal on 90 minutes.

Kwara United also boosted their chances of securing the third spot following a 3-0 win against Nasarawa United.

FULL RESULTS


MFM 1-2 Tornadoes


Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba


Plateau Utd 2-1 Lobi


Wikki 2-0 Akwa Utd


Rivers Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars


Kwara Utd 3-0 Nasarawa Utd

