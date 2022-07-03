npfl:-remo-stars-outclass-enyimba,-mfm-relegated

Remo Stars close in on the third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Enyimba in Ikenne on Sunday.

Experienced forward, Sikiru Alimi scored the decisive goal in first-half added minute.

In Ijebu Ode, MFM suffered relegation after going down to a 2-1 defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

Munir Idris scored the opening goal for Niger Tornadoes on 22 minutes.

MFM rallied back with Chukwudi Ekeocha equalising in the 63rd minute.

Jonas Emmanuel netted the winning goal on 90 minutes.

Kwara United also boosted their chances of securing the third spot following a 3-0 win against Nasarawa United.

FULL RESULTS



MFM 1-2 Tornadoes



Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba



Plateau Utd 2-1 Lobi



Wikki 2-0 Akwa Utd



Rivers Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars



Kwara Utd 3-0 Nasarawa Utd