npfl:-continental-ticket,-survival-battle-take-centre-stage-on-final-day

The 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League season will reach a climax on Sunday with matches at 10 different centres.

Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United have already claimed the title, while Plateau United have second position in the bag.

The two clubs will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season.

The race for third position which guarantees a place in the CAF Confederation Cup and relegation battle will be the major talking points.

Two clubs: Remo Stars and Kwara United are in the hunt for third position.

Remo Stars, who will host Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne are third on the log with 59 points from 37 matches.

Fourth-placed Kwara United, who are a point adrift face a tricky away trip to Heartland.

The Naze Millionaires are in deep relegation and must win the tie to have any chance of staying afloat.

Church club, MFM and four-time champions, Kano Pillars are already relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League and two other clubs will join in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Heartland, Dakkada, Abia Warriors, Katsina United and Shooting Stars fans all have a tough weekend ahead of them as their respective clubs go to battle on Sunday.