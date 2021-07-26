npfl:-akwa-united-close-in-on-title-after-beating-jigawa-golden-stars

Akwa United are on the brink of winning the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title for the first time in their history.

This follows their 3-0 victory over Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday.

Friday Ubong, Charles Atshimene and Wisdom Fernandon all scored as the Promise Keepers picked up maximum points at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Before the game, Kennedy Boboye’s men were unbeaten in their last two fixtures and were banking on home advantage.

However, they had to wait until the final moments in the first half to take the lead through Ubong.

Seven minutes after the break, Atshimene doubled their lead.

A minute prior to full-time, substitute Fernandon – who replaced Ikechukwu Nwani in the 65th minute – sealed the win with a cool finish.

With this result, Akwa United need three more points to be certain of securing the trophy, with three games left.