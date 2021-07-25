npfl:-ahmed-rasheed-score-twice-against-dakada-fc-as-katsina-united-go-7-matches-unbeaten

Katsina United have maintained their superlative performance with an early goal against visiting Dakada Football Club who came all the way from Akwa Ibom State on Match Day 35.

With Sunday’s encounter at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the home team has played seven matches at a stretch without losing any.

This feat some soccer fans in the state told bioreports is unprecedented in the history of the club as no past coach of the club can boast of such a record since the club was revamped in 2016.

Abdulrasheed Ahmed, the top striker of the host team, threw his teammates and fans into jubilation after scoring the opening goal from the 18 yard box, barely five minutes into the encounter.

The home team forward, Joseph Atule, 29th minutes into play in the first half, almost made it two for his team after maneuvering two defenders in the 18 yard box but was unlucky as his shot at the ball hit the goal post. The host team equally blew away other scoring opportunities in the first half

Similarly, the visiting team, Dakada FC made two attempts at scoring in the first half but were denied by the host team goal stopper, giving the host team a 1-0 lead at the end of first half.

Again, the Katsina United forward, Joseph Atule, 13 minutes into play in the second half failed to convert another opportunity for the home team as he fired the ball directly into the hands of the well positioned visiting team goal stopper.

The match continued with both sides failing to find the back of the net until the 79th minute, when Katsina United, top striker, Abdulrasheed Ahmed engaged the visiting team defenders in a hot chase to contest for the ball heading into their 18-yard box.

Abdulrasheed was able to put the ball over the head of the goalkeeper who also ran out to help his defenders salvage the situation before kicking the ball into the net to earn a brace and give his team a well deserved 2-0 win against the visiting Dakada FC.

The scenario infuriated Dakada coach, Umar Danlami Kwasao, who yelled at the referee for what was not so clear and was booked a yellow card for losing his cool and yelling at the referee.

Dakada FC coach after the encounter told newsmen that his boys gave a good account of themselves but expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating of the match.

The Technical Adviser, Azeez Mohammed of Katsina United on his part said his team has regained their confidence and that explains why they could go seven matches unbeaten.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with officiating.

He further said that the officials are human and they also make mistakes.

“Both home and away, we have been picking points, if the officiating were bad, we may not have been able to pick points from the away matches.

“Sometimes emotions make us talk to the referee harshly but we have to understand that he is human too and he is not perfect.

“So, we need to continue to encourage them and learn to accept defeat also. That way we will help the league to grow better than this.”

Katsina United are currently occupying the 12th position on the NPFL league table with barely three matches left to play.

Benin vs Nigeria: Super Eagles could qualify before kick off in Porto Novo